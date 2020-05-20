Tim Draper to Headline AnySizeDeals Week 2020 in Las Vegas
AnySizeDeals is excited to announce that Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Tim Draper, will be a headline speakers at this year’s AnySizeDeals Week 2020.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnySizeDeals is excited to announce that Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Tim Draper, will be one of the headline speakers at this year’s AnySizeDeals Week – The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
Tim Draper is a legendary investor and the founder of Draper Associates, DFJ and the Draper Venture Network, a global network of venture capital funds. He funded Baidu, Tesla, Skype, SpaceX, Twitch, Hotmail, Focus Media, Ring, CoinBase, Docusign, Robinhood, Athenahealth, Box, Cruise Automation, Carta, Planet, PTC and 15 other unicorns at the seed stage.
AnySizeDeals Week is the premier real estate innovation event and takes place from September 8 – 11, 2020 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Over the 4 days of the festival, prominent speakers and industry luminaries will be sharing their insights on the various trends transforming the real estate industry.
Each day of the week is focused on one aspect of real estate innovation;
• September 8th, 2020: ASDSummit – State of The Market & Opportunity Zones
• September 9th, 2020: ASDinnovate – PropTech & Future of Work
• September 10th 2020: ASDToken – Cryptocurrency and Real Estate
• September 11th 2020: ASDAiRE – Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Real Estate.
During his address on September 10th, 2020, Tim will share his thoughts on Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain in the “new normal“ and how industries should adapt. This is a can’t miss session!
To register, or inquire about speaking and sponsorship opportunities please go to AnySizeDealsWeek.com.
About AnySizeDeals Week:
AnySizeDeals runs the most insightful conferences in the real estate industry that are focused on connecting real estate executives to the most innovative companies in the industry. It's flagship event is AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
