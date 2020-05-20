FDLE arrests Key West man for child solicitation and pornography

May 19, 2020

KEY WEST, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents, with assistance from HSI-Key West and the Key West Police Department, today arrested Daniel F. West, 55, of 1213 Glynn R. Archer Dr., Lot 17, Key West, for nine charges including possession and transmission of child pornography, solicitation of minors via electronic devices and promotion of sexual acts by children. The investigation began when agents received information regarding West’s on-line activities. The investigation found thousands of pages of documents, including Facebook conversations involving West and children under the age of 18. Between March 2018 and January 2019, West solicited individuals, attempting to have sexual relations with underage girls as young as 12 years old during a scheduled trip to the Philippines. West misrepresented his age during some of these conversations, promoted the sexual performances of children, transmitted materials harmful to minors, and possessed videos and images depicting the sexual performance of minors. West was booked into the Monroe County jail. Bail was set at $450,000.00. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 16th Judicial Circuit. For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents. For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001