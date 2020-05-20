Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,309 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Key West man for child solicitation and pornography

For Immediate Release May 19, 2020

KEY WEST, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents, with assistance from HSI-Key West and the Key West Police Department, today arrested Daniel F. West, 55, of 1213 Glynn R. Archer Dr., Lot 17, Key West, for nine charges including possession and transmission of child pornography, solicitation of minors via electronic devices and promotion of sexual acts by children.   The investigation began when agents received information regarding West’s on-line activities. The investigation found thousands of pages of documents, including Facebook conversations involving West and children under the age of 18. Between March 2018 and January 2019, West solicited individuals, attempting to have sexual relations with underage girls as young as 12 years old during a scheduled trip to the Philippines. West misrepresented his age during some of these conversations, promoted the sexual performances of children, transmitted materials harmful to minors, and possessed videos and images depicting the sexual performance of minors.   West was booked into the Monroe County jail. Bail was set at $450,000.00. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 16th Judicial Circuit.   For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.   For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests Key West man for child solicitation and pornography

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.