Westminster Barracks / DUI and Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102206

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Reilly

STATION: WESTMINSTER

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/19/20 1151 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Marc Murphy

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 19, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding a vehicle that was blocking a business in Putney, Vermont. According to the complainant, the operator appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the operator of the vehicle, Marc Murphy, was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Murphy was transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. While receiving medical treatment at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Murphy acted disorderly by yelling profanities which were determined to be disruptive to other occupants of the hospital. Murphy was arrested and brought to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Murphy was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on July 28, 2020 to answer to the charge(s) of DUI and Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 07/28/20 / 0800 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.