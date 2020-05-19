Road construction on Hwy 2 east of Crookston starts June 1 (May 19, 2020)

Motorists will see short-term delays and lane closures

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 2 east of Crookston can expect short term delays and lane closures as construction begins on June 1. The project will resurface approximately 2.6 miles of Highway 2 between .2 miles west of Polk County Road 9 and one mile east of Highway 9.

The project will be done under traffic as motorists use a lane shift with a single lane in each direction on either the eastbound or westbound lanes, depending on which side is being resurfaced.

Agassiz Asphalt LLC is the contractor for the $1 million project. For more information and a project map, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy2-crookston .

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

###