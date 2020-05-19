Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road construction on Hwy 2 east of Crookston starts June 1 (May 19, 2020)

Motorists will see short-term delays and lane closures

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 2 east of Crookston can expect short term delays and lane closures as construction begins on June 1. The project will resurface approximately 2.6 miles of Highway 2 between .2 miles west of Polk County Road 9 and one mile east of Highway 9.

The project will be done under traffic as motorists use a lane shift with a single lane in each direction on either the eastbound or westbound lanes, depending on which side is being resurfaced.

Agassiz Asphalt LLC is the contractor for the $1 million project. For more information and a project map, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy2-crookston.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

