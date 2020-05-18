Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sixth Region Hits Benchmark to Begin Reopening

Western New York Joins Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions, Which Have Met the Seven Metrics Required to Begin Reopening

 

State Department of Health has Granted Erie County Medical Center a Waiver to Restart Elective Procedures

 

Announces New Efforts to Bring More Tests to Nursing Home Facilities to Help Meet New Guidelines Requiring All Nursing Home Employees Be Tested Twice Per Week

 

Encourages Major Sports Teams to Plan Reopening Without Fans

 

Confirms 1,250 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 351,371; New Cases in 44 Counties

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cuomo announced that Western New York has met all seven metrics required to begin phase one of the state's regional phased reopening plan starting tomorrow, joining the Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions. Western New York has now identified enough contact tracers to meet the state's guidelines, and the tracers are being trained today in preparation for Western New York entering phase one, which includes construction; manufacturing and wholesale supply chain; retail for curbside pickup and drop-off or in-store pickup; and agriculture, forestry and fishing. Business guidance for phase one of the state's reopening plan is available here. A guide to the state's "NY Forward Reopening" Plan is available here. The state's regional monitoring dashboard is available here.

 

Governor Cuomo also announced the State Department of Health has granted Erie County Medical Center a waiver to restart elective procedures.

 

 

The Governor also announced new efforts to bring more tests to nursing home facilities to help these facilities meet new guidelines mandating that all nursing homes and adult care facilities test all personnel for COVID-19 two times per week. The state is connecting nursing home facilities with labs to get more tests to these facilities, and so far the labs have reserved at least 35,000 tests per day just for this purpose. The state is also sending 320,000 test kits to nursing homes statewide this week.

 

The Governor also encouraged major sports teams to plan reopening without fans and offered the state's help on this effort.

 

 

Even with the highest number of cases in the country, New Yorkers responded with great unity and discipline and have done a phenomenal job in reducing the spread of the virus and flattening the curve.

"Even with the highest number of cases in the country, New Yorkers responded with great unity and discipline and have done a phenomenal job in reducing the spread of the virus and flattening the curve," Governor Cuomo said. "Reopening is now our big topic of discussion, and we are making these decisions based on the facts, science and data, but we still need New Yorkers to continue to do their part to ensure those numbers don't go back up as regions and businesses reopen."

 

 

Finally, the Governor confirmed 1,250 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 351,371 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 351,371 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,610

31

Allegany

44

0

Broome

423

9

Cattaraugus

67

2

Cayuga

65

2

Chautauqua

49

1

Chemung

134

0

Chenango

118

1

Clinton

94

2

Columbia

346

6

Cortland

35

1

Delaware

69

0

Dutchess

3,552

9

Erie

4,993

39

Essex

33

0

Franklin

18

0

Fulton

182

11

Genesee

180

0

Greene

213

1

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

92

1

Jefferson

71

0

Lewis

17

1

Livingston

110

0

Madison

258

0

Monroe

2,303

45

Montgomery

75

0

Nassau

39,225

89

Niagara

818

26

NYC

193,230

637

Oneida

772

12

Onondaga

1,520

19

Ontario

148

2

Orange

9,965

22

Orleans

167

0

Oswego

84

0

Otsego

67

0

Putnam

1,141

5

Rensselaer

444

5

Rockland

12,777

19

Saratoga

434

6

Schenectady

629

9

Schoharie

48

1

Schuyler

10

1

Seneca

51

0

St. Lawrence

192

0

Steuben

235

1

Suffolk

38,224

107

Sullivan

1,246

15

Tioga

113

0

Tompkins

141

2

Ulster

1,557

5

Warren

234

2

Washington

219

0

Wayne

97

1

Westchester

32,323

99

Wyoming

79

1

Yates

25

2

