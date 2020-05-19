PSC Encourages Extra Readiness for 2020 Hurricane Season

TALLAHASSEE — Floridians are adept at navigating emergencies. In addition to the challenges of combating COVID-19, hurricane season begins on Monday, June 1, and it’s predicted to have above-normal activity. Preparation is still the key, and the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) wants to help you be ready for a storm emergency. “Getting a hurricane plan in place is even more important this year as we also consider the recommended COVID-19 restrictions,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “If a hurricane hits in the early part of the hurricane season, customers might experience longer power outages, as Florida’s utilities implement measures to protect public health as they restore service. “Make sure to take time to prepare emergency supplies in the event of a storm,” Commissioner Clark added. “The PSC encourages you to have plenty of non-perishable food, water, flashlights, hand sanitizer, and other provisions ready to help your family quickly recover if a storm hits.” To assist with hurricane season preparation, planning tools are available on the PSC’s website. The PSC’s “Hurricane House,” in English and Spanish, includes 19 preparation tips for your home and family, from planning an evacuation route to dealing with downed power lines. You can also find a consumer tip on making a hurricane kit, as well as a consumer tip on storm preparation. The PSC also ensures that the state’s electric utilities are prepared for storm season. Today, the Commission held its annual Hurricane Preparedness Workshop, where each investor-owned electric utility reviewed its current storm season procedures, including PSC-mandated storm preparedness initiatives: • Facility inspections, maintenance, and repairs; • Vegetation management; • Flooding and storm surge mitigation; • Wooden pole inspections; and • Coordination with other utilities, government, and community groups For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.