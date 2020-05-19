Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,307 in the last 365 days.

Overview | Nebraska Department of Education

The Nebraska 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program provides funds and program support to projects working in partnership with their communities and school buildings in which at least 40% of the student population is eligible for free or reduced lunch. These projects provide expanded learning and enrichment opportunities for school-age students and their families outside regular school hours.

Nebraska 21st CCLC Program: Who We Are

Current Grantees (Funded 2019-20)

 

You just read:

Overview | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.