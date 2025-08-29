ADVISER 24-25 Follow Up and 25-26 Fall Workdays – Save the Date!

Save the Date! Upcoming ADVISER Workdays for 24-25 Follow Up and 25-26 Fall collections.

Public Districts and Special Purpose Schools

The NDE and SIS Vendor support teams encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who review and approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday every data reporting period. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting of your data.

To date, the schedule and attending support staff include:

Friday, Sept 12 – New Data Steward / ADVISER 24-25 Follow Up – NDE, SRS, PowerSchool (NebPS), JMC, Edupoint

Tuesday, Sept 23 – ADVISER 24-25 Follow Up and 25-26 Fall – NDE, SRS, PowerSchool (ESU 10), JMC

Thursday, Oct 9 – ADVISER 25-26 Fall – NDE, SRS, PowerSchool (NebPS), JMC, Edupoint

Wednesday, Oct 15 – ADVISER 25-26 Fall – NDE, SRS, PowerSchool (NebPS), JMC, Edupoint (PM)

All workdays will be from 9am-3pm CST.

Who Should Attend: Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for District ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.