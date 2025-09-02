Nonpublic Systems

The NDE needs to be informed of participation in the textbook loan program via an online submission called the “Nonpublic Textbook Loan Participation.” Online submission will be available through the New Portal starting September 2, 2025 (https://portal.education.ne.gov/).

The purpose of the online submission is to inform the NDE if your school will be participating in, and requesting funding for, the textbook loan program for the 2026/27 school year.

Access has automatically been added to all District Admin-Nonpublic and Data Steward-Nonpublic roles. To request access, when logged into the new portal, go to Profile>Requests and select Role: Nonpublic Textbook Loan-District.

Submission is due October 15, 2025.