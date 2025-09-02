Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,295 in the last 365 days.

Nonpublic Textbook Loan Participation

Nonpublic Systems

The NDE needs to be informed of participation in the textbook loan program via an online submission called the “Nonpublic Textbook Loan Participation.”  Online submission will be available through the New Portal starting September 2, 2025 (https://portal.education.ne.gov/).

The purpose of the online submission is to inform the NDE if your school will be participating in, and requesting funding for, the textbook loan program for the 2026/27 school year.

Access has automatically been added to all District Admin-Nonpublic and Data Steward-Nonpublic roles. To request access, when logged into the new portal, go to Profile>Requests and select Role: Nonpublic Textbook Loan-District.

Submission is due October 15, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nonpublic Textbook Loan Participation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more