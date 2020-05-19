Oso Blanca Road Closed Overnight at 215 Beltway May 21 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Oso Blanca Road at the 215 Beltway from 7 p.m., May 21, until 7 a.m., May 22, in northwest Las Vegas. The temporary closure is needed to safely place concrete for northwest flyover girder walls as part of the $73 million next phase of the Centennial Bowl that broke ground in January 2019. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. The project calls for building new freeway flyover ramps, connecting the eastbound 215 Beltway to U.S. Highway 95 southbound and U.S. Highway 95 northbound to the 215 Beltway westbound. Construction is scheduled to finish in the late fall.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.