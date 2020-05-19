Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Over 2,000 Enrolled from Over 40 Countries for L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Online Workshop

Countries participating in L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Online Workshop

Tim Powers teaching the Writers of the Future Online Workshop

Free Online Writing Workshop with over 2,000 enrolled from over 40 countries across 6 continents is helping authors take their writing to the next level.

It's a terrific package! The essays, the videos, the totally smooth production―it really is a uniquely valuable resource for writers! I'm glad to have been a part of it. ”
— Tim Powers, author "On Stranger Tides"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just three weeks ago, L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Online Workshop was announced as a free online tool for aspiring writers. The course is comprised of 13 videos by New York Times bestselling authors Orson Scott Card, David Farland, and Tim Powers, along with 11 essays by Contest founder L. Ron Hubbard, and writing assignments. So far it has resulted in over 2,000 people signing up from over 40 countries across 6 continents reported Emily Goodwin, the workshop's producer. See attached chart.

An impressive 72% of those taking the workshop have a story completed by the end of the course, an accomplishment many have unsuccessfully aspired to in the past.

The competition for new stories can be daunting―R. R. Bowker reported more than 1,000,000 books published in 2017, up from 300,000 in 2009, with 2/3rds being self-published. And so the Writers of the Future Online Workshop was created to help authors take their stories to the next level and rise above the competition.

International bestselling author and Writers of the Future Contest judge Tim Powers (On Stranger Tides) stated, “It's a terrific package! The essays, the videos, the totally smooth production―it really is a uniquely valuable resource for writers! I'm glad to have been a part of it.”

[H2]Aspiring authors report taking their writing to a new level through the workshop

The reviews show that authors are not only completing short stories but have reported taking their writing to a new level following the workshop:

“The simple, clear, and straightforward ideas presented in the WOTF online course helped me tremendously to streamline my prose and focus my stories. I have felt that my writing was on the brink of where I wanted it to be. Now I believe it is there.” ―J.S. USA

“I have attended a lot of writing workshops on my journey towards striving to become a better writer but The Writer's of the Future Online Workshop did a better job of elevating and upgrading my knowledge of the writing craft.” ―M.H. Nigeria

“The workshop offers priceless nuggets from experts in the field that when adhered to can transform your writing career.” ―J.A.O. Ghana

Sign up for the writing workshop at Free Online Workshop.

Writers of the Future Online Workshop Introduction

