Schwazze Successfully Deploys PeopleGuru HCM
PeopleGuru’s cloud-based human capital management solution helps Schwazze drive efficienciesTAMPA, FL, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleGuru is pleased to announce its partnership with Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., a provider of wellness products and experiences. Schwazze recently transitioned to PeopleGuru’s cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution which is designed to help agile, mid-market organizations grow their workforce and drive productivity.
“PeopleGuru has a history of working with growth-oriented organizations and understands the value in delivering a single database, user-friendly HCM solution that connects a dynamic, diverse, and virtual workforce,” said PeopleGuru’s Chief Revenue Officer, Steven Cohen. “Schwazze demonstrates how flexible HCM technology can drive user adoption and align its people to the productivity goals of the organization.”
High-growth organizations are often challenged with finding a workforce management solution that can scale as a workforce experiences exponential growth, opens new locations, and expands into emerging markets.
“Schwazze is beginning to execute on its outlined acquisition strategy within the state of Colorado. We went through an exhaustive search to find a responsive and sophisticated HRIS solution that could grow with us,” said Nirup Krishnamurthy, Chief Integration and Information Officer of Schwazze. “As we rapidly scale our workforce with the closing of the announced acquisitions throughout 2020, we needed a nimble and scalable solution that understood the nuances of our industry. PeopleGuru met that critical need for us and has been a great partner during the implementation and the onboarding of our first acquisition partner.”
About PeopleGuru
PeopleGuru develops and supports cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software to help high-growth, mid-market organizations attract, retain, and engage their people and streamline back-office HR and payroll functions. Please visit https://www.peopleguru.com/ for more information.
About Schwazze
Schwazze provides the most trusted products and experiences with a focus on the health, well-being and happiness of its people, customers, and planet. You can learn more about Schwazze at https://www.schwazze.com/
