ZE PowerGroup Inc. Awarded the 2020 EnergyRisk Data House of the Year
ZE showcases consistency in growth, building innovative technologies and providing excellence in customer services
We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose Data Management and Cloud solutions have been named award winners by EnergyRisk.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) proudly announces that they have won the EnergyRisk’s Data House of the Year award for 2020. With additional offices in London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA, ZE distinguishes itself as a global leader, specializing in providing solutions for data management, integration, and analytics for various markets.
— Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President & CEO of ZE PowerGroup
The company is known for its consistency in delivering world-class solutions. It’s no surprise that, for the second year in a row, ZE has been recognized for being “Data House of the Year.”
Dr. Zak El-Ramly, the CEO of ZE PowerGroup, stated: “Our ZEMATM Platform is designed to stay ahead of the evolving and expanding data management landscape. We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose data management and Cloud solutions have been named award winners by EnergyRisk. The main driver to our success is our aim to be relentlessly customer-focused. Getting recognition from EnergyRisk further validates our commitment to our customers and their data management needs.”
Celebrating 25 years in the industry, ZE provides flexible and reliable data management, integration and analytics solutions tailored to organizations across energy, commodities and agriculture industries to meet their business goals.
“During the competitive pitching process for this year’s Data House of the Year award, ZE PowerGroup stood out once again due to its ability to anticipate clients' needs and develop innovative solutions to gather and analyze ever-increasing volumes of commodities data,” said Stella Farrington, head of content at Energy Risk.
The quality of ZE’s services and their capabilities all combine to provide the industry with the best leading services, along with the highest standards of technology to offer robust data-centric solutions for clients, big and small. It is to be noted that in the preceding Energy Risk Software Ranking (a survey on the use of commodities technology by energy firms), ZE also ranked first in all six data management categories.
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation, and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMAtm, comprehensive data integration, and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivalled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries. For more information, visit www.ze.com
