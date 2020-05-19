State Route 160 Paving Upgrades, Lane Closures May 19-21 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) close three travel lanes along west and eastbound Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) between Valley View and Decatur boulevards in Clark County from 9 p.m., May 19, until 5:30 a.m., May 20, and again from 9 p.m., May 20, until 5:30 a.m., May 21.

The temporary closures are needed for paving repairs as part of a sewer line installation for the Clark County Water Reclamation District. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.