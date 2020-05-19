CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN ON NORTHBOUND INTERSTATE 29 BRIDGE OVER 12TH STREET

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Contact: Jared Pfaff, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work to place a high surface friction treatment on the northbound driving lane of the Interstate 29 bridge over 12th Street in Sioux Falls will begin Tuesday, May 26.

Northbound I-29 traffic will be reduced to two lanes of traffic through the work area between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Traffic may also be reduced at times to a single lane between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

This portion of the overall project will take about one week to complete. Motorists are asked to slow down in the work zone and be prepared for suddenly slowing and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The $1.3 million project will install a high friction surface treatment and durable pavement markings to various routes in the Sioux Falls Area including I-90 westbound to the I-29 southbound on amp, I-29 north and southbound structures at over the railroad, and the I-29 structure over 12th Street.

The prime contractor for this project is Louis-Company of Lees Summit, Missouri.

The overall completion date for the project is June 5, 2020.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -