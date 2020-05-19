DogFriendly.com's Top Pet-Friendly Hotels in Arizona Where You and your Dog are Given First Class Treatment
Arizona is starting to open up. These hotels are some of the top destinations in Arizona where you can take your dogUNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dog-Friendly hotels span the spectrum from luxury to the budget hotel and from the center city to the rural highway location. There are a number of factors that make a hotel stay truly pet-friendly. These factors effect how truly pet-friendly the hotel really is. These are the quality of the hotel, the size of the dogs permitted, the pet fees and the number of dogs allowed with you. Some hotels just permit dogs and greatly restrict the size and type of dog. Other hotels welcome dogs with dog cookies and snacks, doggy menus on room service, leashes and water dishes and other amenities. Arizona has many pet-friendly hotels, outdoor and patio dining, parks, trails, and shopping where dogs are allowed. DogFriendly.com's Top 10 Pet-Friendly hotels in Arizona are:
1. The El Portal Sedona Hotel is one of the most pet-friendly stays in America. The majority of their twelve unique guest suites feature details such as French doors, stencil designs, river rock stone fireplaces, private bathrooms, and Jacuzzi tubs. The property features a cozy lounge for breakfasts, a gym, 2 pools, and a spa. The best part of all - Many of their suites offer private outdoor fenced pet yards for your pooch's convenience, and all four-legged friends receive a treat basket that includes a blanket, doggie bags, and treats upon check-in.
2. Hotel Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is a luxurious resort that offers southern-style rooms with wet bars, coffeemakers, iPod docks, and flat-screen TVs. Dining options include a steakhouse, traditional American, Latin cuisine, and outdoor poolside bars. There are retail stores, a salon, and a fitness center on-site. The resort also boasts a large pool with vast seating and cabana-style options. Pups are welcome to join you for a luxurious stay with provided toys, food and water bowl, treats, and a plush pet bed. In-room dining offers pet-friendly menu options and dog-walking services are available for an additional charge.
3. The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa is a historic 80-acre resort is located just off of Highway 77 at the base of the beautiful Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson. Rooms feature either desert or city views, minifridges, coffeemakers, and 42-inch flat-screen TVs. Suites offer wet bars, outdoor hot tubs, and pull-out sofa options. Other amenities include complimentary self and valet parking, a shuttle withing a 5-minute radius, mountain bikes and helmets, a full-service day spa, and a 24-hour fitness center, among others. There are great dog walking areas on the hotel property. Dogs are very welcome.
4. The Downtown Clifton Hotel Tucson is a dog-friendly oasis in downtown Tucson. Artsy, Western-style rooms await guests. Just a ten-minute walk from downtown Tucson guests enjoy a quiet stay without being too far from the museums, dining, and attractions Tucson has to offer. Rooms feature flat-screen TVs, minifridges, free Wi-Fi, record players and a record library at request, and even a dog run on the property.
5. The Southwest Inn At Sedona offers views of Boynton Canyon, Thunder Mountain, and Coffee Pot Mountain from their cozy and tastefully decorated rooms. Dogs of all sizes are welcome. According to the hotel, they've never had a pup that "smoked in bed and set fire to the blankets, stole our towels, or got drunk and broke the furniture...if your dog can vouch for you, you're welcome too!"
6. The Scottsdale Plaza Resort sits on 40 beautiful acres. Offering five pools, a day spa, a 25-hour fitness center offering studio classes, a full-service salon, beautiful gardens, and two lighted tennis courts, guests will never find themselves bored - or hungry! The resort's Cafe Cabana, JD's Sports Bar & Lounge, and the Garden court will be sure to keep guests fed.
7. Nestled within the beautiful red rock county, the Arroyo Pinion is conveniently located less than 3 miles from downtown Sedona and nearby the Red Rock Crossing, the Chapel of the Holy Cross, and the Bell Rock area. Amenities include spacious rooms with custom outlets, USB ports, 49-inch flat-screen TVs, coffee maker, microwave, mini-fridge, and more. The hotel offers a free breakfast buffet, free high-speed internet access, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and spa, and suites available with fireplaces and a patio.
8. The Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn features a brand new indoor and outdoor pool, hot tubs, poolside bar and fireplace, a game room including bowling, and an arcade. Guests can dine on-site at the hotel's cocktail lounge, the Squire Pub, the American-style Canyon Room Restaurant, or the Fireside Lounge. The hotel is located just 1.5 miles from the Grand Canyon National Park and 6 miles from multiple major dog-friendly hiking trails.
9. The Tempe Mission Palms is located within walking distance from the Mill Ave Rail Transit Station and Mill Avenue District. The Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is a short 4 miles away. Amenities include a rooftop pool and tennis court, and on-site dining options include a poolside cafe, Southwestern-inspired cuisine sit down restaurant and a lounge. A hospitality fee includes Wi-Fi, valet parking, airport shuttle, and fitness center use. Dogs up to 50 pounds are allowed.
10. Located at the base of the Santa Cataline Mountain Range in Tucson, the Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort's large pool and hot tub offer guests a breathtaking view of the Arizona mountains. Spacious rooms, suites, and 1,100 square food casitas provide pillow-top mattresses, iPod docking stations, refrigerators, flat-screen TVs, high-speed internet access, and fireplaces, private patio areas and fully equipped kitchens in select rooms. Dogs up to 50 pounds are allowed.
For more details visit https://www.dogfriendly.com. DogFriendly.com, founded in 1998 to provide dog travel information, offers a free website and complete pet travel information. DogFriendly.com also publishes paperback dog travel guides including DogFriendly.com's Arizona and New Mexico Dog Travel Guide and DogFriendly.com's United States and Canada Dog Travel Guide.
Len Kain
DogFriendly.com Inc.
+1 833-475-2275
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter