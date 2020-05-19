DogFriendly.com's Top Pet-Friendly Hotels in Florida Where You and Your Dog are Given First Class Treatment
Florida is starting to open up or will be shortly. These hotels are a sampling of the top destinations in Florida where you can take your dogUNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dog-Friendly hotels span the spectrum from luxury to the budget hotel and from the center city to the rural highway location. There are a number of factors that make a hotel stay truly pet-friendly. These factors effect how truly pet-friendly the hotel really is. These are the quality of the hotel, the size of the dogs permitted, the pet fees and the number of dogs allowed with you. Some hotels just permit dogs and greatly restrict the size and type of dog. Other hotels welcome dogs with dog cookies and snacks, doggy menus on room service, leashes and water dishes and other amenities. Florida is generally a very dog-friendly state with many pet-friendly hotels, outdoor and patio dining, parks, some beaches where dogs are allowed and shopping centers and stores that allow dogs. DogFriendly.com's Top 10 Pet-Friendly hotels in Florida are:
1. The Perry Hotel in Key West describes themselves as not just dog friendly, but "dog-obsessed." Indeed, the hotel features two green dog parks, offers treats and gifts on arrival, and welcomes dogs to dine with their humans at the Salty Oyster and Matt's outdoor dining. For humans, the Perry offers direct marina and ocean access, two waterfront pools and pool bars, three restaurants and a distillery on-site, and much more.
2. The Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa in Vero Beach is owned by popular Latin artists Gloria and Emilio Estefan. This luxurious beachfront resort offers sophisticated accommodations, dining, and waterside amenities. Your four-legged friends are welcome to enjoy luxurious amenities of their own, including welcome treats, water, and food bowls, doggie bags, dog beds upon request, and are even invited to join their two-legged friends for breakfast on the Bamboo Patio. Best of all, there is no pet fee!
3. The Epic Hotel Miami offers incredible waterfront views and a central location within walking distance from restaurants and shops at Miami's Bayside Marketplace. High-end amenities include two 16th floor pools, a bar and cabana, fitness center, marina, spa, in-room iPod docks, Wi-Fi, yoga mats, rainfall showers and soaking tubs in hotel bathrooms, and a free wine hour every evening. The Kimpton states "If your pet fits through the door, we'll welcome them in." Your pup will be welcomed by name and greeted with plush pet beds, food, water bowls, and mats in-room.
4. The Silver Sands Treasure Island in St. Petersburg offers guests a family-friendly apartment-like experience. All units have full kitchens with glass cooktops, microwaves, and refrigerators. Units come in studio-style, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts and feature flat-screen TVs, central air or A/C wall units, and retro furnishings. The Silver Sands is conveniently located close to Treasure Island, beaches, and shops.
5. The Confidante Miami Beach is a modern beachfront hotel located just ten minutes from South Beach and Miami's art districts. Amenities include a fitness center, luxurious spa, two heated outdoor pools, one adults-only, and direct beach access complete with artsy beach chairs. On arrival, pups will receive a water bowl and baggie dispenser. The Backyard, the hotel's signature outdoor pool and lounge area offers natural peanut-butter or watermelon pup popsicles, and the nearby Four Paws Pet Care offers pet sitting.
6. The Atlantic Hotel & Spa offers incredible views of the Fort Lauderdale oceanfront and skyline. Guests in oceanfront rooms can watch boats pass by from their private balconies. All guest rooms include fully equipped kitchens or kitchenettes, in-room coffee, large marble bathrooms, and plush beds. All four-legged guests are enrolled in the VID or "Very Important Dog" program upon arrival. They receive a welcome goodie bag, in-room dog bowl, and dog mat, a dedicated relief area, and most notably, a doggie menu at the hotel's oceanfront restaurant.
7. Le Meridien Tampa is located in a former courthouse and showcases downtown Tampa's history and culture. The concierge desk was formerly an old judge's desk, and original marble hallways and hand-painted ceilings add a one-of-a-kind hotel experience. Guests at the Le Méridien Tampa receive complimentary access to the local Tampa Museum of Art, one of downtown Tampa's best New-American and French restaurants, a fitness center, a pool, and beautifully decorated guest rooms. Dogs up to 40 pounds are allowed.
8. The Hilton Ocala offers non-smoking rooms, innovative on-site restaurants and bars, free parking, an outdoor pool, business and fitness center, and six-full acres of land. Centrally located in the middle of horse country, the hotel also houses a resident Clydesdale.
9. The Alfond Inn at Rollins College features a large courtyard, elevated pool, and a number of amenities maximized for guest comfort. Owned by a Winter Park liberal arts college, all operating income from the Alfond goes directly to the Rollins College premier scholarship fund. Dogs are welcome in designated rooms and suites.
10. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood is a brand-new, innovative hotel & casino experience. Featuring award-winning nightlife, luxury shops, a giant lagoon pool and beach club, spa, premium nightlife, and fine dining, the guitar-shaped hotel is one of a kind. Well-mannered dogs up to 40 pounds are welcome at the resort. They must be leashed and well behaved at all times. There is a $100 per stay pet fee.
For more details visit https://www.dogfriendly.com. DogFriendly.com, founded in 1998 to provide dog travel information, offers a free website and complete pet travel information. DogFriendly.com also publishes paperback dog travel guides including DogFriendly.com's Florida Dog Travel Guide and DogFriendly.com's United States and Canada Dog Travel Guide.
Len Kain
DogFriendly.com
+1 833-475-2275
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter