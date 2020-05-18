Taking Your Dog With You to a Hotel? Tips by DogFriendly.com
After States open up from Stay-At-Home orders people may choose to stick together as a family on a road trip for their first outing. You can take your dog too.UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over twenty years ago when DogFriendly.com was started there were some hotels that allowed dogs. They did not really welcome dogs for the most part. Most of these hotels allowed small dogs only and only a small fraction allowed dogs of medium to large sizes. And only some of the lower priced economy hotels allowed dogs back then. That is no longer the case. There are hotels, B&Bs, Vacation Rentals and other lodging for people traveling with all size dogs. There are fancy, high end hotels, low end budget hotels and everything in between.
The main factors effecting dog-friendly lodging are
The quality of the hotel for your human guests (Five star to budget)
The size of the dog (small, medium or large)
The pet fee – pet fees can either be zero, by the day or by the stay.
The number of dogs your traveling with (one is easiest, two is ok, above that is more difficult).
Breed of the dog – Pit bulls and some other breeds have more issues.
Smoking rooms (very few hotels anymore require pets to stay in smoking rooms).
If you are traveling with a single small dog then almost any hotel that allows dogs will work for you. A small dog is roughly considered the size dog that the airlines allow. Twenty pounds is about the upper limit. Thirty pounds may work in a wider dog breed. Since any hotel will work then you can look for the one that matches your style – from five stars to budget hotels. You should pay attention to the pet fee as you will need to pay that. Some pet fees are one time, others are by the night and some are even by the pet for the night. So if you have two dogs the pet fee would be higher then if you only have one dog in these hotels.
If you are traveling with more than one dog or larger dogs it gets more tricky as lodging choices may be more limited. You should still be able to find lodging in most areas. If your dog is medium sized (40 to 60 pounds) or a popular breed you shouldn't have much trouble. In fact, most hotels that limit sizes to small dogs may agree to take your medium sized dog. Many times you could take your 50 pound dog to a hotel that allows “small dogs only” by asking the hotel in advance. If your dog is a larger dog (70 pounds or more) you will have more limited choices.
If you have two or more dogs you may be further limited. Two dogs is not really a problem – most hotels that allow a dog of your dog's size will usually take two dogs. They may, however, double the pet fee. Three or more dogs are more difficult. We knew a traveler who traveled with 7 dogs to do a dog act at rodeos or shows. Some budget hotels will allow three or more dogs. It is suggested that you try the ones with direct outside doors or separate cabins if possible.
Should you leave your dogs alone in the room and for how long? You should try to avoid it when possible. If your dog (especially a puppy) was to chew up the carpet you will get a steep bill. Also, if the maids come in problems could happen, even with a friendly dog. The dog could get out or an incident could happen. Always place the "Do Not Disturb" sign on the door if dogs are in the room. The dog may bark as people walk by or walk in the room above yours. It is recommend that you kennel a dog if you are keeping it in the room alone. Know your dog. If your dog will bark, that will be a problem. If it is winter and legal you can leave your dog in a car. Otherwise, there are pet sitters and many Petsmart stores have doggy day care. Some hotels will require that you leave your cell phone number if you leave your dog alone in the room.
If you have a pit bull or another breed that may be confused with a pit bull you may have to ask about your dog. This is unfortunate but true. They usually blame their “insurance” for discriminating” against breeds. It may or may not be true.
DogFriendly.com has many tips on traveling with your dog or even taking your dog around town. See http://www.dogfriendly.com for many places near you to visit with your dog. DogFriendly.com's website is free to use and there is a free Ebook available with 176 pages of tips on traveling with your dog.
