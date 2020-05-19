Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet May 28

Commission

Tue May 19 08:15:24 MDT 2020

The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet May 28 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The commission will make final decisions on the following topics:

  • Placid Lake Emergency Fishing Regulation
  • Wild River Conservation Easement
  • 2020/2021 Helena Urban Deer Plan Quota Ranges, Quota and EA extension
  • Mt. Haggin South Grazing Lease
  • Fresno Grazing Lease

The commission will make final decisions and take public comment on the following topics:

  • TB Surveillance Response Plan
  • Garrity Mountain WMA Stumptown Addition
  • Mount Haggin/German Gulch Grazing Lease

The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:

  • Change to Mountain Lion Hunting Regulations to Make Reporting Township, Range and Section Mandatory
  • Nongame Checkoff Work Plan

The commission will also look at endorsing the following:

  • Tarkio East Fishing Access Site
  • O'Dell Creek FAS Acquisition
  • C Ben White Memorial FAS
  • Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement
  • Calf Creek WMA Forestry

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”

FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.

