COVID-19 Daily Update 5-19-2020 - 10 AM

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 19, 2020, there have been 78,301 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,509 positive, 76,792 negative and 68 deaths.

 

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

 

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (219), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (32), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.  Such is the case of Cabell and Jefferson counties in this report.

 

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here

 

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

