Pandemic Disproportionately Affecting the Health of Men, New Ad Campaign Declares
Most countries report men are more likely to die from COVID. A new ad campaign highlights the equally serious mental health effects on men of severe isolation.
Research shows that men have smaller social networks than women, a deficiency made worse in the current situation. Without strong support, men are at increasing risk of suicide.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 is having a disproportionate effect on the health of men. Although men and women contract COVID-19 at similar rates, most countries are reporting that men are much more likely to die from the disease.
Now the Canadian Centre for Men and Families (CCMF) is running an ad campaign on the Ottawa transit system to highlight the equally serious mental health consequences for men of the severe isolation imposed by necessary social distancing.
The transit ads come in two varieties. The first is headlined “Men: 75% of Suicides in Canada” and the second declares “Male Isolation Just Got Worse.”
“Research shows that men have smaller social networks than women, a deficiency made worse in the current situation,” said CCMF Executive Director Justin Trottier. “Without strong support, men are at increasing risk of suicide.”
This unique campaign urges family and friends to intervene in support of male loved ones. The visual features a distressed young man hiding behind a falsely happy mask. The text tells us “Appearances can be deceiving. Men often suffer in silence. Help the men you love get the help they need.”
“This campaign is a call to action to each of us to look behind the mask at the hidden signs that the men we love are suffering,” said Trottier.
The Canadian Centre for Men and Families offers online counselling for men in crisis, as well as support groups that provide much needed social engagement at this time.
Visit https://LookBehindTheMask.com for Campaign research, updates and events.
Campaign spokespeople Prof Dan Bilsker and Prof Rob Whitley, Canadian experts in the prevention of male suicide, are available for media interviews.
