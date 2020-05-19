SemaConnect Launches Charging as a Service Program for Multifamily Communities

The Series 5 smart EV charging station is designed for personal parking at apartments, condos, and other multifamily communities

BOWIE, MD., USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American property market, announces the launch of a program for multifamily communities. The Multifamily Charging as a Service (CaaS) Program allows multifamily communities to install new Series 5 charging stations at dedicated parking as needed for one low monthly price. Properties receive smart charging stations with free hardware upgrades, driver support, and maintenance for life.

Charging as a Service is an EV charging subscription that allows property managers to offer charging services without the risk of purchasing equipment. They can simply add chargers as needed. The subscription-based pricing allows properties to move charging services to an operating expense budget, allowing greater flexibility for adding EV charging services. With SemaConnect’s CaaS program, properties can install Series 5 stations directly at residents’ personal parking spots, then easily reassign or redeploy when that tenant leaves. Station owners use tenant usage fees to cover the cost of CaaS service fees and electricity with the desired ROI. SemaConnect provides the equipment, free hardware upgrades, station management software, 24/7 driver support, and redeployment options. With the SemaConnect Network, property management can assign the station to one resident, then bill the user for monthly station access.

“Most EV drivers prefer to charge at home, at their own charging station. That is why Series 5 charging stations are essential at multifamily properties,” said Mahi Reddy, chief executive officer at SemaConnect. “With our new Multifamily CaaS program, apartments and condos have the flexibility they need to install a smart charging station at a resident’s personal parking spot, knowing they can redeploy or reassign after move-out. This helps make EV charging more adaptable in the ever-changing multifamily real estate market.”

“Our full service network and full replacement warranty were already the best in the industry. This is Best in Industry Plus,” said Mark Pastrone, chief operating officer at SemaConnect. “With SemaConnect CaaS, multifamily clients are protected from vandalism and vehicle damage. And as the industry innovates, we know that our customers will appreciate the free hardware upgrades and over-the-air updates that will keep their charging programs at the top of the game and ahead of the competition.”

The Series 5 smart charging station features interactive LED lights, durable and slim design, 4G connectivity, over-the-air software updates, and monthly billing for users. Using the SemaConnect Network, property managers can easily assign the station to a specific tenant. Drivers can view charging status, download personal sustainability reports, and access thousands of smart charging stations in the United States and Canada using their SemaConnect account.

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.

