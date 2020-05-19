St. Johnsbury Barracks - Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A402420

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: May 18, 2020 at approximately 1902

STREET: Route 25

TOWN: Topsham

CROSS STREETS: Waits River Valley School Rd

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Lewis

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

PASSENGER: Marcus Sweetser

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

INJURIES: Suspect Minor

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 18, 2020 at approximately 1902 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Route 25 in Topsham.

Troopers arrived on scene and found that the vehicle, a 2000 Honda Accord,

struck a tree causing totaling damage.

The operator, Christopher Lewis (49), was found to be travelling east on Route

25 when he lost control of his vehicle and exited the north side of the road,

striking the tree. Lewis sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported

to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

The passenger, Marcus Sweetser (45), was found to be in possession of a

controlled substance and was issued a citation roadside to appear in Orange

County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Possession of a Controlled

Substance. Sweetser sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was

also transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

This crash remains under investigation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______Pending_______ T23 VSA ____Pending___

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: July 29, 2020 at 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.