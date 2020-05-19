St. Johnsbury Barracks - Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A402420
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
DATE/TIME: May 18, 2020 at approximately 1902
STREET: Route 25
TOWN: Topsham
CROSS STREETS: Waits River Valley School Rd
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher Lewis
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
PASSENGER: Marcus Sweetser
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
INJURIES: Suspect Minor
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 18, 2020 at approximately 1902 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Route 25 in Topsham.
Troopers arrived on scene and found that the vehicle, a 2000 Honda Accord,
struck a tree causing totaling damage.
The operator, Christopher Lewis (49), was found to be travelling east on Route
25 when he lost control of his vehicle and exited the north side of the road,
striking the tree. Lewis sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported
to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.
The passenger, Marcus Sweetser (45), was found to be in possession of a
controlled substance and was issued a citation roadside to appear in Orange
County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Possession of a Controlled
Substance. Sweetser sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was
also transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
This crash remains under investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______Pending_______ T23 VSA ____Pending___
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: July 29, 2020 at 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.