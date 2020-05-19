Milkio Organic ghee is now the new face of immunity booster pantry staple
Milkio Organic ghee is a 100% natural & pure dairy product that besides verities of health benefits offers support to boost immunity of body to stay in pink.
Milkio’s organic ghee: an excellent blend of purity, quality, and clarity.”TE RAPA, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milkio organic ghee has earned good feedback from the consumer market across the globe. Being based in pure and clean green New Zealand, Milkio organic grass fed ghee maintains highest standard of dairy products. It is rich in Conjugated Linoleic Acid, Beta Carotene, and long, medium, and short-chain fatty acids. As a wholesome food, Milkio organic ghee butter is a reliable source of good quality fat, which makes it Keto and Paleo diet-friendly, which means people on these diet can maintain their natural immunity level by adding Milkio ghee in diet.
Boosting immunity or maintaining a natural immunity level of the body is one of the easiest ways to stay healthy and active. This is a passive way to stay in shape and fighting the increasing health risk of lifestyle diseases. Milkio Foods prepares its organic grass fed ghee from 100% grass-fed cow milk and the collects this finest quality of milk from the listed New Zealand organic dairy farms only.
According to dairy research, organic grass-fed milk is a better choice for making ghee and besides other benefits, it helps in boosting the immunity level of a human body regardless of age and lifestyle of the consumer.
Low immunity has become a mass threat worldwide as low immunity in a body makes it vulnerable and may compel to succumb to health threats hovering around. Healthy foods in the diet are one of the easiest ways to stay strong. Organic ghee is one such healthy dairy product that goes well with all types of diet plans, cooking type, and preparation of a wide variety of foods in both veg and non-veg categories. Milkio Organic ghee comes in the same category.
Milkio Foods have declared the stringent quality assurance of the organic grass-fed ghee it produces. In addition maintaining the best possible authenticity of the raw ingredients and the production process, the manufacturing company takes special care of the packaging so that the ghee inside the container stays stable and storage-friendly.
The company assures the long shelf life of the Milkio organic ghee butter. Post-manufacturing the Milkio organic ghee can stay intact for 12-18 months in a kitchen in normal temperature, which is a reason people can take the advantage of its bulk purchase and enjoying the palate safely in homemade foods.
Milkio organic ghee is available for purchase in the markets of the USA, Australia, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and New Zealand through our retail partners and business associates. Milkio Organic grass fed ghee is available for both online and regular purchases.
What makes Milkio Organic ghee an ideal immunity booster?
• It’s a pure and 100% natural product.
• Full of nutrients, Milkio organic ghee is safe for high temperature cooking for its higher smoking point.
• It is certified organic by BioGro and AsureQuality, NZ which complies with the USDA standard of purity.
• It is sugar and carbohydrate free: it contains no sodium and it is completely free of lactose and casein, which minimizes the risk of food sensitivity and dairy-food allergy of the consumers.
• It is a safe cooking oil, it is a taste enhancer, and you can add it in your food as a substitute for dairy butter.
Milkio Organic ghee aids in body detoxification because of its butyrate and antioxidant support. If taken in moderation, this natural dairy product can enliven low immunity, hence works as an immunity booster holistically.
Milkio Foods
