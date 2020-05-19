Westminster Barracks / DUI, LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102197
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Steeves
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 5/18/20 - 2025 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 MM 31 North
VIOLATION: DUI, LSA
ACCUSED: Monica Fay
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Monica Fay was stopped for driving erratically on I-91. It was reported by another motorist that Fay had struck a guardrail and kept driving. Fay was stopped near mm 31 North, sobriety exercises were performed, and Fay was subsequently arrested for DUI. Fay was processed at the Westminster State Police barracks and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/28/20 - 0800 hrs
COURT: Windham
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.