Westminster Barracks / DUI, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Steeves

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 5/18/20 - 2025 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 MM 31 North

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA

ACCUSED: Monica Fay

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Monica Fay was stopped for driving erratically on I-91. It was reported by another motorist that Fay had struck a guardrail and kept driving. Fay was stopped near mm 31 North, sobriety exercises were performed, and Fay was subsequently arrested for DUI. Fay was processed at the Westminster State Police barracks and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/28/20 - 0800 hrs

COURT: Windham

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.