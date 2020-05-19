Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B201533

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 5/18/20, 1742 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Randolph

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI

 

ACCUSED: William Culver Jr.                                              

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/18/20 at 1742 hours there was a report of a vehicle

that went off the road, hit a sign, ran over a bicycle and continued driving.

Troopers located the vehicle not far from the scene. Upon further

investigation, it was determined that the operator, William Culver Jr. was under

the influence of intoxicants. Culver was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 6/3/20 to answer to the charge of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/20, 0800 hours            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

