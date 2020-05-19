Royalton Barracks / DUI, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B201533

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 5/18/20, 1742 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Randolph

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI

ACCUSED: William Culver Jr.

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/18/20 at 1742 hours there was a report of a vehicle

that went off the road, hit a sign, ran over a bicycle and continued driving.

Troopers located the vehicle not far from the scene. Upon further

investigation, it was determined that the operator, William Culver Jr. was under

the influence of intoxicants. Culver was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 6/3/20 to answer to the charge of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/20, 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

