Royalton Barracks / DUI, LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B201533
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 5/18/20, 1742 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Randolph
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI
ACCUSED: William Culver Jr.
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/18/20 at 1742 hours there was a report of a vehicle
that went off the road, hit a sign, ran over a bicycle and continued driving.
Troopers located the vehicle not far from the scene. Upon further
investigation, it was determined that the operator, William Culver Jr. was under
the influence of intoxicants. Culver was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 6/3/20 to answer to the charge of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/20, 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov