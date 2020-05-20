SEO Agency in Singapore Introduces Newly Revamped Website
OOm, one of the leading SEO agencies in Singapore, has launched its newly, revamped website and introduced its full suite of digital marketing services.
— Wyvan Xu, COO and Co-Founder of OOm.
“We are excited to announce the launch of our new, revamped site and everything it has to offer our clients,” Wyvan Xu, COO and Co-Founder of OOm."
“It is the realisation of our commitment to deliver a full range of digital marketing solutions and a great example of the type of work we can provide our clients.”
The redesigned site is the fulfilment of the agency’s promise to rebrand its work and offer a comprehensive range of new services for its local and international clients. It features a clean, uncluttered design, improved functionality, and streamlined navigation for better user experience.
With its mission to deliver the highest quality, relevant and updated industry information, OOm worked with its in-house team to revamp the site’s structure, sharpen their messaging, improve usability, and implement SEO best practises to boost search results. Its blog page is consistently updated with topics centred around SEO & SEM, social media, business and marketing, development and creative, and anything that inspires consumer interest.
For years, OOm has established itself as a leading provider of SEO services in Singapore. But, with its newly revamped website, the agency unlocks new possibilities with a range of additional services under Google Marketing, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Creative, and Technical Solutions. It provides more comprehensive information about their services including web design and development, SEO & SEM, and social media management, to name a few.
Under its Google Marketing Solutions, the agency introduces a range of new services in addition to its SEM offerings: Google Display Network, Google Shopping, and YouTube ads. This advanced set of advertising tools and analytics are geared towards helping their clients increase their visibility and ultimately, connect with their audience.
The SEO agency in Singapore also announced to focus on social media marketing with its paid Facebook marketing ad and social media management services. It leverages its creative skills to create engaging, informative content and help clients build a community of repeat customers. It also helps businesses capitalise on their social media channels by launching promotions and paid ads that are targeted to their consumers based on their interests, demographics, behaviour, etc.
On top of that, OOm also revealed plans to launch its content marketing services as an independent product. This is designed to fuel brands with results-driven, engaging content for their website, email campaigns, social media channels, and paid distribution.
“Our website revamp stems from our vision of becoming a one-stop-shop for digital marketing services,” Ian Cheow, CEO and Co-Founder of OOm was quoted in a statement.
“As we help our clients’ businesses grow, their marketing requirements grow and become more demanding as well. With our talented team, we take pride in being in the position to confidently offer our clients anything they could possibly need to rise above the competition.”
About OOm
OOm is one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Singapore. For more than a decade, the agency has built its competency in SEO and SEM. It has expanded its services to the Philippines and China to accommodate the increasing local and regional demands in digital marketing.
Since 2006, OOm has valued customer feedback to improve their products and services. For suggestions to improve any areas of their website, please submit via their Contact Us page.
Visit www.oom.com.sg to learn more.
