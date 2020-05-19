Marie Diamond, Top Transformational Teacher, Launches “The Law of Brand Attraction” Book in U.S and U.K

The Law of Brand Attraction

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Diamond, global transformational teacher, is very excited for the launch of her book, “The Law of Brand Attraction,” created by Sammy Blindell and co-authored by Marie Diamond. “The Law of Brand Attraction” is an essential guide to the most successful brand attraction strategies that real business owners are using to build their dream business from home. Each of the strategies shared are easy to learn, fast to implement and will enable you to build a brand that totally resonates with your dream customers, first time every time.

Featuring several stars from “The Secret”, plus 22 savvy entrepreneurs from The Brand Builders Club, this powerful book shares their current best thinking on how you too can create a highly personalized brand that creates a ripple effect on a Global and social scale. Marie Diamond surely is knowledgeable about the Law of Attraction as she was a co-star in “The Secret”. "The Secret" is a 2006 documentary film consisting of a series of interviews designed to demonstrate the New Thought claim that everything one wants or needs can be satisfied by believing in an outcome, repeatedly thinking about it, and maintaining positive emotional states to "attract" the desired outcome.

“The Law of Brand Attraction” book was launched on Amazon on May 10th, 2020 and it is now available in paperback and for Kindle. A percentage of the proceeds will be used to provide support for the vulnerable and at-risk children at Clear Sky Children’s Charity.

Marie Diamond is one of the world’s top transformational leaders, speakers, and internationally bestselling authors. A renowned voice on Law of Attraction, Feng Shui, and Dowsing, Marie Diamond is the creator of the Diamond Feng Shui, Diamond Dowsing, and Inner Diamond Meditation Programs. A ‘seer’ in a modern context, Marie was the only European star featured in the worldwide phenomenon The Secret. Latest movies she contributes to are “Beyond The Secret” and “Thoughts Become Things” in 2020.

Marie merges her profound intuitive knowledge of Energy and the Law of Attraction, with her extensive studies of Quantum Physics, Meditation, Feng Shui, and Dowsing to transform the success, financial situations, relationships, motivations, and inspirations of individuals, organizations, and corporations. Her clients include billionaires, A-list celebrities in film and music (Steven Spielberg, The Rolling Stones, Paula Abdul, etc.), top-selling writers, motivational speakers (Rhonda Byrne, Jack Canfield, Bob Proctor, Marianne Williamson, Vishen Lakhiani, etc.), world-class athletes, leading CEOs, Fortune 500 Companies (BP-Amoco, Exxon Mobil, etc.), MLM Companies (Lyoness, WorldVentures, Nikken, Herbalife,etc.). Globally, Marie has assisted government leaders, and governmental organizations in Belgium, Kazakhstan, Russia, Iceland, USA, Canada, and Mexico by providing comprehensive advice and solutions based on her expertise.

Marie is a Founding Member of the Global Transformational Leadership Council and is both Founder and President of the Association of Transformational Leaders of Europe. Marie has established a world-class reputation for transforming the success, health, relationships, and spiritual wisdom for millions of people. She is someone that thousands of entrepreneurs, businesses, and corporations turn to for unique insights and guidance with branding, marketing, and business decisions. She is also knighted to Dame Commander for her contribution to Humanity.

