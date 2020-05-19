XcooBee announces the use of XcooBee for virtual waiting rooms and self-managed facilities access
We have to think differently, and our tools have to change while re-opening”CHARLOTTE, NC, US, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XcooBee, the Privacy & Payments Network, announced today the option to use XcooBee subscription’s features to create virtual waiting rooms and self-managed facility access. XcooBee’s solution does not require an app to work and increases security and safety for all participants during re-opening of businesses.
— Bilal Soylu
XcooBee was formed with the mission to enable complex data movements and transactions with full transparency to all parties. The XcooBee team set itself a challenge to use our platform in the fight against Covid-19 in practical ways. The team developed many solutions including contactless payments. Today the XcooBee team is sharing the ability to create safe virtual waiting rooms and self-managed spaces.
XcooBee virtual waiting rooms allow business to safely separate customers and/or patients while they have to wait their turn for service. “Social distancing is not just a problem inside a facility,” explained Bilal Soylu, the Chief Worker Bee of XcooBee. “But, it is also important to control the flow of traffic to and from the facility.”
With virtual waiting rooms customers can wait from home or in their car. It is also easy to connect a waiting room to a business website and show customers their status in the line. As the queue moves, users can be automatically notified. “A doctor’s office could arrange for high-risk patients to wait in their car and call or text them when it is their turn to come in,” stated Soylu.
In addition to the ability to create virtual waiting rooms, XcooBee technology can also be used to create self-managed access to rooms and/or facilities, where users can sign themselves in and out of a facility. According to Soylu, “users only need to check the room or facility status online and scan themselves in and out. This assists everyone else with facility or room awareness and safe capacity.”
As states re-open this type of self-service will help business to manage traffic to and from facilities. “We have to think differently, and our tools have to change,” added Soylu. “The XcooBee platform is unique in that it can manage multiple scenarios; whether it is controlled access or user self-service, we need to ensure that we have a way to communicate safe capacity to users.”
XcooBee virtual waiting rooms operates on smart codes and can be integrated into any website. There is no extra hardware or app needed and XcooBee can accommodate email and call in traffic inside the same virtual room.
“This makes it exponentially more available and usable,” stated Soylu. “There is no hardware barriers or fees and you don’t have to ask whether your customer has a specific app. Anyone can walk up and sign-in or sing-out to a self-managed room.”
XcooBee Virtual Waiting Rooms are available with the free Professional subscriptions and paid business subscriptions. Both subscriptions allow for unlimited virtual waiting rooms to be created.
“The XcooBee-Business subscription is a powerhouse that goes beyond payments tools,” continued Soylu. “Our subscriptions cover a number of solutions such as managing online/offline events, fundraising, secure data-and-document exchanges and much more,” explained Soylu.
XcooBee provides peace of mind to fundraising, payments, and smart data and document automation. With strong roots in privacy technology we believe that as more countries adopt laws to protect their citizens’ privacy, using products like XcooBee will become a competitive advantage. To learn more about XcooBee’s Privacy Network please visit www.xcoobee.com.
