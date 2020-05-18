Hwy 15/Main Street Hutchinson project update (May 18, 2020)

North side of 2nd Avenue South at Highway 15 closes May 19

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Highway 15/Main Street reconstruction project in Hutchinson officially moves into the next stage of construction (Stage 3) on Tuesday, May 19. The road closure moves to the north side of 2nd Avenue South at Highway 15. Crews will be breaking up the old roadway and removing debris along Highway 15 from 1st Avenue South to the north side of 2nd Avenue South.

During Stage 3:

Construction takes place at the intersections of Highway 15 with 1st Avenue South, 2nd Avenue South

Area is closed to all vehicle traffic from all directions

Crosswalks are closed to pedestrian traffic

Local traffic only in areas south of 3rd Avenue South

Washington Avenue and 5th Avenue intersections are open for crossing

Sidewalks for pedestrian traffic will remain open for business access when possible

Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the backside of Main Street businesses

The Hutchinson Main Street project includes the reconstruction of Highway 15 from Second Avenue North to Fifth Avenue South. Included with the project, Highway 15 will be resurfaced from Fifth Avenue South to just north of the roundabout at County Road 115/Airport Road, and a northbound left-turn lane will be constructed at Linden Avenue. Sidewalks and pedestrian crossings will be upgraded along both project areas to make them accessible for all people.

The city of Hutchinson will replace utilities (sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water) in downtown Hutchinson under Highway 15/Main Street during reconstruction.

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT recommends that travelers always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch

Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

