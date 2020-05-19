Idencia Chosen by Van Oord for Afsluitdijk Repair

Idencia has been chosen by Dutch maritime engineering firm, Van Oord, to host product records in reconstruction of Netherlands' longest dike.

TOPSFIELD, MA, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idencia, Inc. announced today that it has been chosen by Dutch maritime engineering firm, Van Oord, to create and retain digital product records for 75,000 concrete Levvel-blocs to be manufactured for the reconstruction of the Netherlands’ longest dike, the Afsluitdijk.

The Afsluitdijk is Netherlands’ most iconic breakwater, spanning 32 kilometers (20 miles). Originally completed in 1932, the dike needs an upgrade. In March, 2018, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment awarded a €550 million, 25-year contract to the Levvel Consortium to upgrade and maintain the Afsluitdijk. The Levvel Consortium is a joint venture between Van Oord Aberdeen Infrastructure Partners B.V. (46%), BAM PPP PGGM Infrastructure Coöperatie U.A. (46%) and RebelValley B.V. (8%)

The Levvel Consortium will manufacture 75,000 Levvel-blocs, interlocking concrete structures that will be placed along the seaside wall of the Afsluitdijk to provide reinforcement against sea surge. The consortium built an automated precast concrete manufacturing plant exclusively for the construction of Levvel-blocs for the project. Van Oord selected Idencia to produce the tags that will be used to serialize each Levvel-bloc and host the product records that are created.

Jeff Pollock, Idencia CEO, commented: “We are delighted and honored to be selected by Van Oord to host product records for the Levvel-blocs. The Afsluitdijk is iconic and this is a critically important infrastructure project in Europe.”

Idencia was originally approached in August 2018 by Van Oord. It engaged Aucxis, cvba, a Belgian technology integrator to resell Idencia’s system, provide hardware and perform integration services. After 2 years of testing and preliminary work, Levvel is ready to complete the purchase of Idencia’s tags and start scaling product record collection.

Mr. Pollock added: “Aucxis has been, and continues to be, an excellent partner for Idencia in serving the Levvel Consortium. We are very happy to be working with them and look forward to more opportunities to work together in Europe."

