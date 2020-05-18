Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction underway on ND Highway 83 from Bismarck to Wilton

Construction has begun in the northbound and southbound lanes on ND Highway 83 from Bismarck to Wilton. The project consists of paving, turn lane and safety improvements. Currently there is a one lane closure in both directions at the turn lane location (about a half mile of closure each way). 

Milling and paving operations will begin on Monday, June 15, followed by micro-surfacing.

During construction:

  • One lane closure in both directions.
  • Speed will be reduced to 60 mph or lower throughout construction zone.
  • A width restriction of 18 ft. in the northbound lane and 16 ft. in the southbound lane is in force

The project is expected to be complete at the end of August. 

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/

