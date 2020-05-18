St. Johnsbury Barracks/ False Info

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A402301

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 5/11/2020 0920

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Newbury

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement Officer

ACCUSED: Tyrone Rock

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 11th 2020, at approximately 0920 hours Troopers with

the VT State Police performed a motor vehicle stop for a traffic violation on US Route 302 in Newbury. The male operator identified as Tyrone Rock provided a false name to Troopers. Rock was found to have a civilly suspended license and was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for No License and No Insurance. Rock was released with a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court on 8/5/2020 to answer to the charge of False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/5/2020

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

