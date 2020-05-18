Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ False Info

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A402301

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis                             

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 5/11/2020 0920

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Newbury

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement Officer 

 

ACCUSED: Tyrone Rock                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 11th 2020, at approximately 0920 hours Troopers with

the VT State Police performed a motor vehicle stop for a traffic violation on US Route 302 in Newbury. The male operator identified as Tyrone Rock provided a false name to Troopers. Rock was found to have a civilly suspended license and was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for No License and No Insurance. Rock was released with a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court on 8/5/2020 to answer to the charge of False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer.   

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/5/2020           

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

