St. Johnsbury Barracks/ False Info
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A402301
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 5/11/2020 0920
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Newbury
VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement Officer
ACCUSED: Tyrone Rock
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 11th 2020, at approximately 0920 hours Troopers with
the VT State Police performed a motor vehicle stop for a traffic violation on US Route 302 in Newbury. The male operator identified as Tyrone Rock provided a false name to Troopers. Rock was found to have a civilly suspended license and was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for No License and No Insurance. Rock was released with a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court on 8/5/2020 to answer to the charge of False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/5/2020
COURT: Orange
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.