Judicial Branch Recovery Operations

The Judicial Branch has remained steadfast in its mission to serve Nebraska communities during this unprecedented time of health and safety concerns. You have successfully ensured that no person is deprived of their constitutional right to access courts and its essential services. You have demonstrated ongoing strength, calm, flexibility and creativity having taken on the challenge of operating differently.

Never losing sight of our mission essential functions and in tandem with concern for staff, the Judicial Branch is moving strategically from emergency to recovery. Individual communities, judicial districts, local courts, and probation offices experienced the Coronavirus at differing rates, times, and severities and made adjustments accordingly. Similarly, individualized plans created by each jurisdiction will allow you to move towards recovery operations in the months to come.

We encourage and appreciate the ongoing communication that has occurred with clerks, officers, staff, and judges across the state. The Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation remains committed to providing the resources, guidance and personal protective equipment as needed.

We understand that there is uncertainty in the days and weeks ahead. We will get through this together. With your help, we look forward to reflecting back on this time to examine lessons learned and plan for the future.

We encourage you to frequent the Judicial Branch website for the latest information on COVID-19. Information, signage and guidance are uploaded as they become available. The Administrative Office remains committed to support and assist jurisdictions and its employees.

Our sincere thanks to each of you. Again, please let us know if we can assist you in any way.