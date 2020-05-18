I-70 Bridges Project Update: I-70 EB Single Lane Closures on Wednesday May 20

Page Content

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com

​Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation advises that Wednesday, May 20 at 9:00 AM (weather depending), there will be single lane closures on I-70 Eastbound at Exit 5 in the City of Wheeling. The closures will last six hours in order to allow for emergency shoulder and pothole repairs.