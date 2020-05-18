Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-70 Bridges Project Update: I-70 EB Single Lane Closures on Wednesday May 20

5/18/2020

​Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation advises that Wednesday, May 20 at 9:00 AM (weather depending), there will be single lane closures on I-70 Eastbound at Exit 5 in the City of Wheeling.  The closures will last six hours in order to allow for emergency shoulder and pothole repairs.
Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.

Brent Walker (304) 558-9227 Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

