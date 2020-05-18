I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 5-11-2020

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 5/11/2020

I-70

Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.

As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.



There were single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70.



The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued through the week.



At the junction of US 250 and I-70, Ramp J’s closure continued.

Look Ahead to Week of 5/18/2020

I-70

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.

As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.



The single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70 will continue for another three weeks



The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.



At the junction of US 250 and I-70 WB, Ramp J will be closed.



Wednesday, May 20, weather permitting, there will be single lane closures on I-70 EB at Exit 5.



These closures will last six hours in order to allow for emergency shoulder and pothole repairs.

US Route 40

There will be alternating EB and WB single lane closures below the I-70 Elm Grove Bridge. These will continue throughout the week.