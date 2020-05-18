Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 5-11-2020

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 5/11/2020

I-70

  • Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.
  • Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.
    • As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.
    • There were single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70.
    • The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued through the week.
    • At the junction of US 250 and I-70, Ramp J’s closure continued.

Look Ahead to Week of 5/18/2020

I-70

  • Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
  • Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.
    • As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.
    • The single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70 will continue for another three weeks
    • The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.
    • At the junction of US 250 and I-70 WB, Ramp J will be closed.
    • Wednesday, May 20, weather permitting, there will be single lane closures on I-70 EB at Exit 5.
      • These closures will last six hours in order to allow for emergency shoulder and pothole repairs.

US Route 40

  • There will be alternating EB and WB single lane closures below the I-70 Elm Grove Bridge.  These will continue throughout the week.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.

I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 5-11-2020

