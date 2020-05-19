Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
YouCopia Increases Meal Donations to Chicago Food Bank

The Feeling Good Doing Good initiative donates the equivalent of three meals for every product purchased on youcopia.com to help alleviate hunger in the Chicago area.

We enjoy delivering little wins with our organization products, but recognize that many people are struggling with much larger issues, including hunger...so we're increasing our commitment.”
— YouCopia President Lauren Greenwood
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its Feeling Good Doing Good initiative, YouCopia is now donating the equivalent of three meals, up from one meal, for every product purchased on youcopia.com, to help alleviate hunger in the Chicago area.

“We enjoy delivering little wins with our organization products, but recognize that many people are struggling with much larger issues, including hunger, during these uncertain times,” says YouCopia President Lauren Greenwood. “We want to do what we can to help, so we’re increasing our commitment to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.”

The Food Depository is the Chicago area’s local food bank and a member of the national network Feeding America. The nonprofit food distribution and training center provides food for hungry people while striving to end hunger in the community. Founded in 1979, the Food Depository makes a daily impact with a network of 700 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, mobile programs, children’s programs, older adult programs and innovative responses that address the root causes of hunger. People needing food, or those wishing to donate, can learn more here.

“Due to COVID-19, the need for well-stocked food pantries and hot meal distribution is higher than ever. That’s why we’re proud to partner with an organization that has made such a large commitment to serving our communities,” Greenwood said.

YouCopia, a WBNEC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise based in Chicago, creates flexible organizers that can store a variety of items in tight spaces. Their products never require installation so becoming (and staying) organized is achievable for everyone. For more information on the company’s Feeling Good Doing Good program, visit youcopia.com/doing-good.

