YouCopia Increases Meal Donations to Chicago Food Bank

Now donating the equivalent of three meals, up from one meal, for every product purchased on youcopia.com, to help alleviate hunger in the Chicago area.

We enjoy delivering little wins with our organization products, but recognize that many people are struggling with much larger issues, including hunger...so we're increasing our commitment.” — YouCopia President Lauren Greenwood