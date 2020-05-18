I-15, U.S. Highway 95 Lane Restrictions, HOV Restriping May 18-22 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making temporary freeway lane closures in Las Vegas to restripe the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes and install new signs, creating additional carpool entrance and exit points.

Monday Night-Tuesday Morning, May 18-19

The Interstate 15 northbound HOV flyover to U.S. Highway 95 northbound will be closed from 6 p.m., May 18, until 4 a.m., May 19, in downtown Las Vegas. The HOV and inside travel lane will also be closed along northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Rancho Drive during the same time frame.

Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning, May 19-20

The HOV and inside travel lane along U.S. Highway 95 northbound between Alexander and Lone Mountain roads will be closed from 6 p.m., May 19, until 4 a.m., May 20, in northwest Las Vegas.

Wednesday Night-Thursday Morning, May 20-21

The HOV and inside travel lane along U.S. Highway 95 southbound between Ann and Lone Mountain roads will be closed from 6 p.m., May 20, until 4 a.m., May 21, in northwest Las Vegas.

Thursday Night-Friday Morning, May 21-22

The HOV and inside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue will be closed from 6 p.m., May 21, until 4 a.m., May 22, in Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through work zones, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.