Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Joins Bipartisan COVID-19 Legal & Government Affairs Task Force to Get America Back to Business
To learn more about the COVID-19 Legal & Government Affairs Task Force, please visit 202works.com/covid-19-help/
Task Force Helps Businesses Weather COVID-19 by Connecting Them to Pro Bono Legal and Government Affairs Services
This is a vital project as nothing is more important to the country's economy, national security, and prosperity than the health of our small and mid-size business economy.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has joined the bipartisan national COVID-19 Legal and Government Affairs Task Force, an experienced, action-oriented group working tirelessly to put America back to work.
— Tom Dunlap, Partner, Dunalp Bennett & Ludwig
Former FEMA Director James Lee Witt, Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council President & CEO Karen Kerrigan, and former Rep. Patrick Murphy (FL) co-chair a new, bipartisan and nationwide COVID-19 Legal & Government Affairs Task Force, powered by 202works. The Task Force helps 1,000 businesses and nonprofits weather the COVID-19 storm by more effectively navigating complex legal, regulatory, and public policy waters.
"If the COVID-19 crisis has shown us one thing, it's that America depends on a steady hand of leadership in an emergency," the Hon. Rep. Murphy said. "Many small businesses have never had to engage policymakers before or lack experience with nuanced local, state, and federal policy matters. Navigating the legal and policy world is complex and time-consuming, which makes the 202works Task Force and firms offering pro bono services through the platform even more important in getting private-sector leaders the support they need to weather the COVID19 storm."
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is honored to be a part of a team of experts, offering pro bono services to assist private-sector leaders and businesses in retaining jobs and deploying critical goods and services to expedite a nationwide recovery. Tom Dunlap, a partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, said this about their involvement in the program: "This is a vital project as nothing is more important to the country's economy, national security, and prosperity than the health of our small and mid-size business economy."
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig will be a part of a network of participating law firms that will provide pro bono support to businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.
DOING BETTER LAW Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig partner and former SBA and Veterans Administration Presidential appointee, Cherylyn Harley LeBon, explained that "Small and mid-sized businesses are the backbone of America. They provide jobs and security that will power our nation forward as we recover from a pandemic that has hurt so many citizens. DBL wants no business to be left behind, and we're focused on helping them survive and thrive in the days and months ahead."
To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, their areas of expertise, and their philanthropic efforts, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
Dunlap Bennet & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with a local presence and global knowledge that boasts over 75 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states and multiple countries outside of the United States. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only by offering a full array of business and estate legal services but also by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses they represent.
