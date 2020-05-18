New Music App Deepr® Capitalizes On Social Media Song “Battles”
Deepr® expects increasing interest in music discovery and making personalized music playlists due to Jill Scott and Erykah Badu IG Live Battle.
I love the Deepr app. It even caused me to be reminded of songs I forgot I worked on.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Teddy Riley
Platform’s advisors include prominent producers Teddy Riley and Dallas Austin.
ATLANTA (May 18, 2020) Following the overwhelming popularity of social media “battles” between legendary artists, songwriters and producers, including the record-breaking Instagram Live audience between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu as well as super-producers Babyface and Teddy Riley, music curation app Deepr® expects increasing interest and adoption of its unique, personalized music playlist platform.
Deepr® is an Atlanta-based app that uses song recognition technology to identify information behind a song. But unlike platforms that suggest more songs based on artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms, Deepr® provides users the ability to mix and match the information usually hidden in album liner notes and song credits, to quickly go deeper into song catalogs of the prolific creators they already love but may not yet realize it.
“The VERZUZ battles, in addition to other recent IG Live events, have signaled what music fans really want to see and hear in this new climate,” Deepr® founder Austin Webster says. “The creators behind songs they love getting the spotlight, and music discovery — this aligns perfectly with the purpose and mission of Deepr®.”
Webster and co-founder Darrell Thompson launched the free app in late 2019 and are on a mission to provide value to creators who are not often recognized for their contributions. Webster, a SCAD-educated industrial designer with more than 12 years’ experience in product and software development, is CEO. Thompson is chief operating officer and learned a great deal about the music business under the tutelage of legendary “Black Godfather” Mr. Clarence Avant while an executive at Motown Records. With decades of experience as a top entertainment attorney, Thompson notes “I talked to so many musicians, engineers, art designers, and even producers who said they were a part of records that everyone was listening to, but no one knew about them.” Together, Webster and Thompson want to give fans a different perspective to the music listening experience and new ways for those who help make the music special, get the attention, respect and credit they deserve.
“Deepr® is essential because it provides music fans the ability to discover new songs based on the creators behind the music. Too many of the creators responsible for the music you love are hidden or largely unknown in the current streaming landscape, and whether you know it or not that really impacts how you stream music,” Webster says.
Teddy Riley, who was introduced to millions of new fans after trading songs and stories with Babyface in front of more than 500,000 people, is an official adviser for Deepr® and has remarked “I love the Deepr app. It even caused me to be reminded of songs I forgot I worked on.” Another world-renowned music producer, Dallas Austin, is also on the company’s creative advisory board.
"Deepr is the only way to know who wrote that song, who produced it, and even more,” says Dallas Austin. “I’m proud to be part of the company.”
“Having the validation of Teddy Riley and Dallas Austin is huge,” says Webster. “They understand the value Deepr® provides to creators, the music industry, and music fans because they represent all three. Their feedback has been tremendous, and they have been instrumental in helping us reach out to the creator community.”
ABOUT DEEPR®
Deepr® is a patent-pending platform that helps you create, import and share unique personalized playlists based on the creators behind the music you love. The Deepr® app offers Apple Music, Spotify Premium and YouTube users a tool to quickly explore and organize music, with a simple, clean and user-friendly interface that also presents song credits and biographies using music metadata. For more information, visit DeeprMusic.com
