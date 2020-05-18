Bridge rehabilitation project moves to Lander bridge on Monday

A $1.9 million bridge rehabilitation project, involving five bridges, is continuing, and work is scheduled to begin Monday on the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River bridge in Lander.

The contractor is required to provide two-way traffic, with one lane open in each direction, while working on the Lander bridge. The contractor's schedule shows the Lander bridge work being completed by the end of June.

Work is continuing on the US 20/WYO 789 Big Horn River bridge (milepost 128.32), south of Thermopolis.

"By contract, work on the Big Horn River bridge and Middle Fork of the Popo Agie bridge is required to be complete before work can begin on the other three bridges," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis.

Including the US 287 bridge over the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River in the city of Lander, repairs are also scheduled on the WYO 432 bridge over the Upper Hanover Canal on South Flat Road (milepost 8.4), the WYO 31 bridge over Medicine Lodge Creek in Hyattville (milepost 21.89), and the WYO 37 bridge over Sidon Canal (milepost 246.66).

Prime contractor is Coldwater Group Inc., of Pleasant View, Utah. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the Utah contractor the five-bridge rehabilitation project on April 19. Contract completion is Oct. 31, 2020.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.