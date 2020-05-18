GREEN GORILLA CBD RECRUITS DOCTOR JAS MATHARU-DALEY AS STRATEGIC MEDICAL ADVISOR
Dr. Jas Will Lend Her +25 Years of Medical and Dermatology Expertise to Green Gorilla’s Evolving Organic Product LineMALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Gorilla™, a leading manufacturer and brand of USDA certified organic hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, has joined forces with Doctor Jas Matharu-Daley as a strategic medical advisor for the company. Dr. Jas brings +25 years of medical expertise to Green Gorilla. As Green Gorilla continues to grow and introduce additional organic CBD products, Dr. Jas will oversee consumer education and provide a medical perspective on the company’s product benefits.
Dr. Jas is Board Certified in Family Medicine and was a resident in Occupational And Environmental Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York. She holds a Master's degree in Community Medicine and has a Fellowship in Women's Health, also from Mount Sinai, as part of the General Preventive Medicine program. Dr. Jas has a special interest in Dermatology with a Diploma in Clinical Dermatology and holds licenses in both California and New York.
“We’re excited to have women lead the CBD space, and working with Dr. Jas will further enhance Green Gorilla’s science-based approach to formulating the highest quality organic CBD products,” Katherine Saxton, Founder. “Her medical and dermatology expertise will serve as a powerful resource to enhance the benefits of CBD for topical use in a daily skincare routine for women across the country.”
In her new role, Dr. Jas will lend her dermatology expertise to the development of Green Gorilla’s upcoming anticipated collection of topical products which will improve skin health and overall wellbeing.
“My passion for wellness and nutrition matches Green Gorilla’s mission to support health and wellbeing for the global community, and I’m thrilled to be joining this innovative team,” Said Dr. Jas. “Together, we’re developing revolutionary skin and body products amplified by powerful organic ingredients to make for the highest-quality dermatology solutions on the market.”
Green Gorilla™ is a vertically integrated global brand in the hemp and cannabis industries and a leading manufacturer of USDA certified organic hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products such as pure CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, full-spectrum CBD oil, CBD topicals, CBD gummies, CBD for pets and CBD for horses. Green Gorilla™ was established in 2013 by founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara Saxton. Green Gorilla™ products are sold at more than 5,000 retailers in the U.S., and online, with an additional 5,000+ retailers in Europe and Scandinavia launching in 2020. The company is based in Malibu, California. More information is available at Green Gorilla’s website, https://ilovegreengorilla.com. Gorilla FarmCo™, a subsidiary of Green Gorilla™, owns and operates more than 1,500 acres of organic hemp farmland and has farming partners in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Oregon. Gorilla FarmCo™ utilizes sustainable organic agricultural practices benefiting the environment by maintaining soil quality without the use of chemical fertilizers, reducing soil degradation and erosion through cover crops and saving water by increasing soil organic matter. More information is available at Gorilla FarmCo’s website, https://gorillafarmco.com.
# # #
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any assumption could be inaccurate and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.
Dara Toulch
Ballantines PR
+1 3104543080
email us here