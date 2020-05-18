Air Safety Institute's Seasons of Safety Webinar Set Soon
105 Days of Safe Summer Flying
The AOPA Air Safety Institute's singular focus on general aviation safety and our company passion for flight and continually improving pilot skills were paramount in getting behind this program.”PIQUA, OHIO, USA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next Air Safety Institute's webinar in its four-part Seasons of Safety series is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST, Wednesday, May 20. Sponsored by Hartzell Propeller, the next webinar episode, 105 Days of Safe Summer Flying, delves into the challenges of summer flying.
— President JJ Frigge
AOPA's Air Safety Institute's Manager of Aviation Safety Rob Geske will present three accident cases to help pilots understand the dangers associated with summer flying. During the livestream, the institute's staff will be on hand to answer questions.
The first webinar, The Awakening - Coming Out of Hibernation, which aired March 5, generated more than 10,000 views. It covered the keys to regaining pilot proficiency and making the airplane and other equipment is ready for flight.
"The AOPA Air Safety Institute's singular focus on general aviation safety and our company passion for flight and continually improving pilot skills were paramount in getting behind this program," said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. "This series will keep safety and awareness front and center even though some pilot proficiency forums won't be conducted this year at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh due to the pandemic."
For more info on the upcoming safety webinar go to https://www.aopa.org/training-and-safety/air-safety-institute.
To play the first webinar in the series go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4EstJP2N9E.
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative "blended airfoil" technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
