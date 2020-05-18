The Foodie Games Launch 1st Kids Competition to Win Entries for VIP Foodie Party
Kids Participate in Creative Competitions to Win Entry to VIP Foodie Parties + Shopping Goodies + Exclusive Mom Pampering Rewards
Since 1998 Companies Have Entrusted and Retained Us to Find Talented Value Driven Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com
Kids compete in fun photography competition, funnest entries win special VIP invite to The Foodie Games launch party on 4th of July, 2020 Enjoy Donuts for Good.
Middle School kids participate in creative photography competition (between May 18th and June 19th) to earn invites for The Foodie Games Launch Party; on the 4th of July Enjoy Donuts for Good.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Building on our success of Kids Get Paid to Eat social project; we decided to create fun competitions that inspired participation for kids that love creative writing, drawing, and photography. The Foodie Games will be a delightful way for kids to impress their parents, peers, and even themselves. We love to teach kids, real life values thru game play; in life, if you want a great paying job, you need to compete for it."
The Foodie Games Creative Photography Competition
Competition starts on May 18th to June 19th, 2020.
Photography competition is for students graduating 5th grade and in Middle School that live in LA
1. Kids create and take fun pictures with donuts (No Selfies).
2. Parents email photos to Sara(at)rewardingla(dot)com (include first name of kid, school they attend, and age).
3. Every week, judges will choose the funnest and most inspired photographs (20 winners will receive invites to The Foodie Games 4th of July Launch Donuts Party for Good to enjoy exclusive foodie goodies and fun rewards).
World renowned photographer (celebrity portraits), John Chapple is one of the judges for the competition.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Where did the inspiration for the Foodie Games come from? Every 4 years, I go to the Olympics. And unfortunately, the Japan Games were postponed; so I decided to create a whole slew of creative competitions, and challenges. The Foodie Games will be co-created with kids who participated in Kids Get Paid to Eat social project. The Games...will be unique creative experiences, and the awards will also be certified fresh. The games are cost free for competing kids. Kids just use their create talent to compete, participate, and win."
About
Starting on May 18th, 2020 and throughout the Summer, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Foodie Games. The purpose is to instill positive life+work values thru fun creative competitions. Kids Participate in Creative Competitions to Win Entry to VIP Foodie Parties + Shopping Goodies + Exclusive Mom Pampering Rewards. www.TheFoodieGames.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Our clients' employees enjoy access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, parties, and Foodie Games for kids.
John Chapple was born and raised on the rugged North Devon coast of England, where the spectacular scenery inspired him to pick up a camera at the age of 14. Self-taught, John began a successful career as a news photographer in the UK, and then overseas in both Australia and the US. During the past 20 years he has become a regular contributor to a wide variety of publications from The Times of London to Rolling Stone and everything in between. John has also captured the lighter side of life covering Hollywood red carpet events featuring the biggest names in showbiz, and stunning celebrity portraits of stars including Jon Bon Jovi, Shirley McClaine, Samuel L. Jackson and Hilary Swank. He is available for assignment. "We're grateful for his participation in The Foodie Games," Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos. To Learn more about John Chapple please visit www.chapple.biz
Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that taught kids life+work skills thru fun weekend gigs. Kids enjoyed writing reviews for the Best Food in the Hood. Kids choose their restaurants, developed own content, and followed thru. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos drove and delivered food to homes to help team of kids complete 100 reviews between; April 10th to May 16th, 2020 (original goal was to finish by July 1st, 2020). www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn