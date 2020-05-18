AviationManuals Publishes Guide to Minimum Equipment Lists (MEL)

This complimentary MEL guide helps flight departments understand where and when an MEL is required, and why they should consider getting one.
— AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier
WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S.A., May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AviationManuals, the leading provider of digital operations manuals, has published a complimentary guide to understanding Minimum Equipment List (MEL) requirements.

"An MEL is the best and most widely accepted way to determine the conditions under which a flight can be commenced with inoperative equipment," said AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier. "This complimentary MEL guide helps flight departments understand where and when an MEL is required, and why they should consider getting one."

The MEL Guide describes:
Differences between a Master Minimum Equipment List (MMEL) for aircraft types and a custom MEL for an operation's actual aircraft.
Requirements for operators based on state of registry and area of operation.
Value of a Nonessential Equipment and Furnishings (NEF) program.

The new AviationManuals MEL Guide can be found at
https://aviationmanuals.com/get-your-mel-guide/.

AviationManuals supports a client base that operates over 4,500 aircraft worldwide, including 62 Fortune 100 company flight departments. Based in the Washington, D.C. area, the company provides digital operations manuals with update services, as well as SMS software and iPad apps for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, drone operators, and FBOs worldwide. Founded in 1996, the company has produced thousands of manuals.

Products and services include SMS Software, FBO Manuals, Flight/Company Operations Manuals, International Operations and Procedures Manuals, Minimum Equipment Lists, Emergency Response Plans, and Internal Audit Programs, as well as Letters of Authorization (LOA) support for RVSM, Data Link (CPDLC / ADS-C), PBN (RNP-10 / -4, NAT HLA, B-/P-RNAV, and RNP-1), Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS), and EFBs.

AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, go to www.aviationmanuals.com.

Jim Gregory for AviationManuals
James Gregory Consultancy llc
3165588578
email us here

