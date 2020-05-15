Fiction, Nonfiction, and Children's Books you and your family should be reading this month

The Chemist (Coming soon) Theological Adventures with Rocco by John C. West Piccaso's Motorcycle by Marc Sercomb

Safe at home doesn't have to be boring. Curl up and read Explore Authors Magazine's fiction, nonfiction, and children's books you should be reading this month.

Books to read while safe at home. Fiction, Non-Fiction, and Children's books for the family available in paperback and eBook formats.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chemist: The Adventures of Gray Rider by T.M. Rice should have been a movie. The Chemist is one of the best action adventure books Explore Authors Magazine has read in a long time. This post apocalyptic thrill-ride is an absolute must-read. Hollywood, are you listening? Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. ISBN: 978-1734704907

Anopheles is a compilation of origin fables set in Classical Greece by literary fiction author John C. West. Thought-provoking and engrossing, Anopheles is sure to be loved by literary enthusiasts in search of a more engrossing read. ISBN: 978-1734706000 - The prolific philosophizing literary author also enthralls with his tale of two perspectives on God in his novel, Theological Adventures with Rocco. Explore Authors Magazine nominates West for the year's most captivating work. John C. West's latest release, Heites, Sheites & Itites: A collection of short stories is scheduled for late May 2020. Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers.

Picasso's Motorcycle by Marc Sercomb is an endearing, uplifting paean to pre-war life in a sleepy, sun-drenched village in the French countryside in the 1930’s about an orphan working in a bike shop by his distant uncle. Beautiful, uplifting drama. Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. ISBN: 978-0578680071

Orphans in the Barn is our new favorite by the prolific literary and political author, David Xu about seven orphans and some not-so-deadly sins. Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. ISBN: 978-0999903506. Look for Xu's new book, Redneck Dystopia late May.

Frederick Bruce releases his second novel, Final Journey: A Marine’s Destiny, a touching novel about a man recovering from war who builds an unlikely friendship and bond with a dog. ISBN: 978-1732933712 - Add to your list Frederick Bruce’s legal drama: Sex, Betrayal, Drama, released in 2018 ISBN: 978-1732933705 Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers.

A pathogen has gone missing from a highly secured U.S. lab in this espionage thriller by James T. Byrnes.

We just love our female heroine in Operation Arrow Fletcher. A fast paced read to enjoy. Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. ISBN: 978-0-578-68629-5

Freedom Fries: Musings on French and American Culture by Andre Russell Adams Freedom Fries is "...a satirical, illustrated compendium featuring musings on French and American culture" and quite frankly, an adorably funny graphic book about the differences between American and French cultures. Smart and funny!

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. ISBN 978-0692129227

Americana Royalty by C. Joy the King is a screenplay about the gripping and edgy look at teen life. This manuscript touches upon themes of human experience... friendship, family, peer pressure, drug usage, race and sex are elements within this screenplay. Sold exclusively by Amazon. ISBN: 978-0692177204

The Watchmaker is a tense, pulsing WWII thriller by B.L. Blocher, about a watch maker whose family is separated during the holocaust. He devises a plan that just might save himself and the people he loves from the Nazis. Dare to believe. Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers ISBN: 978-0578652047

NONFICTION

Understanding the Far Reaching Global Impact of the World Racial Order by Sterlin Williams offers an intense and facts-based look at racism from an historical perspective. An informative and gripping read for everyone. Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. ISBN: 978-1733589307

Climbing Higher: Answering Big Questions by Robert Wheeler will enlighten you. "The goal of Ontosscience is to make people more aware of the “ontological imperative.” This is our innate need to strive for a sense of purpose that gives meaning to our lives." The full book review is available at http://www.ontosscience.com.

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. ISBN: 978-0578508566

The Book of Irish Bulls: Gaffes, Jests, and Paradoxes in National Literature and Rhetoric by E.C. Walsh surveys use of the sometimes self-contradictory and humorous Irish bulls followed by context and analysis in this historical literary book. Educational and enlightening. ISBN: 978-0578666273

Families, take a look at Vision Therapy for Home Study: A Complete Instructional Book to Improve Functional Visual Deficiencies by Dr. Michael Goldstein. Dr. Goldstein shares eye exercises to improve vision and make learning easier for people with functional eye problems. 20 percent of our population has a functional eye problem and most are undiagnosed. Sold exclusively by Amazon.

Prolific songwriter and accomplished writer, Edward Kenny releases his new book, "Lonesome Man on a Hermit's Hill: A Verse Play," now on sale at fine retailers everywhere. Kenny has written over a thousand song lyrics and eight musicals since entering the Broadway scene in 1982. He released his first book, Bluebird Songs – Volume I in 2019. Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers.

Pieces of a Reluctant Memoir details a journey of love, introspection and self-discovery in this beautiful poetry book by Michelle Golden. Sit, read, and reflect. We love it. On sale May 2020 at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. ISBN: 978-0-578-69216-6

Children's books:

The Adventures of Blink and Fleck by Jeffrey Holley and Stacie Holley is an adorable adventure book about two imaginary creatures who take a trio of friends on an amazing adventure! Snuggle up, time to go for a ride! Your kids will love Blink and Fleck. Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. ISBN: 978-0578677798

Three Turkeys and a Feather by Terry Lupo is an adorable. Your children will love this book about a family holiday and hope any time of year. Sold exclusively by Amazon ISBN: 978-0578425757



