Sedona Arizona Tops DogFriendly.com's 2020 Top U.S. Dog-Friendly Vacation and Resort Regions

Due to COVID people should consider these less crowded places which may be easier for social distancing. These places go above and beyond for you and your pet.

ANCHOR POINT, AK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sedona / Grand Canyon Arizona together top the DogFriendly.com Top U.S. Vacation and Resort Regions for 2020. - Take a leashed dog on the Grand Canyon rim, stay at any of a number of pet-friendly Sedona resorts and hike or take a dog-friendly jeep. Due to the lockdowns for Coronavirus this year, people with dogs should consider these less crowded destinations where social distancing may be easier as well. These places go up and beyond for you and your pet. The rest of the year's Top 10 are:2. Cape Cod Massachusetts - Beaches, Boats and surf for you and your dog. B&Bs and patio dining in most of the towns. Many miles of dog-friendly beaches.3. Key West / Florida Keys - Quaint dog-friendly B&Bs, a large choice of fully outdoor dining and bars, a dog-friendly aquarium and other attractions.4. Carmel / Monterey Carmel Beach is off-leash friendly, there are numerous fine hotels walking trails both paved and dirt and patio restaurants.5. Lake Tahoe / Virginia City- Stay at a nice vacation rental, enjoy winter or water sports, visit the old west in Virginia City.6. Black Hills - Camping and park options are everywhere. There are dog-friendly attractions to keep you busy for a while.7. St. Augustine - Take a boat or ghost tour. Visit the Fountain of Youth. Lots of dog-friendly shopping and dining around Old Town.8. Chattanooga - Shop and Dine along the river. Visit Rock City Gardens and hike the area and Ruby Falls.9. Bar Harbor/Acadia - Acadia National Park is very dog-friendly with many trails. Take a boat, camp or hike. Dine in town or in the park.10. Amarillo - Visit Palo Duro Canyon State Park for great dog-friendly hiking. Take in Cadillac Ranch and stay and have a large steak at Big Texan Steak Ranch.DogFriendly.com also has dog-friendly tips for social distancing as well at its blog at https://dogfriendly.com/dognews/?p=3495 For more details visit https://www.dogfriendly.com . DogFriendly.com, founded in 1998 to provide dog travel information, offers a free website and publishes paperback books.



