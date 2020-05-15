LoginRadius unveils LoginRadius China CIAM for businesses to grow their customer base in China

Leading identity provider offers services to businesses via regional data center, integration with China social providers, and local language support.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius , the leading provider of cloud-based digital identity and access management solution announces the launch of its extended identity platform for the Chinese market.Hailed as LoginRadius China CIAM, it is a privacy-first platform built specifically for businesses seeking to grow their customer base in China. The platform features stringent security policies according to the data localization regulations of mainland China, customer-focused progressive consent enforcement's, along with frictionless registration, onboarding, and local language support."The business environment in China is a critical one. Businesses need to fully understand the regulatory environment to benefit from this highly lucrative market. Our mission is the provide the best of what they are looking for." explained Deepak Gupta, Co-founder, and CTO of LoginRadius."With the LoginRadius China CIAM, businesses can focus on creating strategies that generate revenue growth, while we do the heavy-lifting of collecting, accessing and storing citizen's data following the country's restrictive cyber regime."Key Features of Chinese CIAMChina-based Data Center: LoginRadius offers a primary regional data center in China to meet its data localization regulation requirements and ensure that the data accessibility, storage, transmission, and deletion of citizen's data is completely transparent.Chinese Social Providers: The identity platform allows businesses to integrate APIs with native social networks like Sina Weibo, Kaixin, QQ Tencent, Renren, WeChat, along with approximately 40 other social providers. It also offers mobile native support for WeChat and the flexibility to add custom social providers like Alipay.QQ Captcha: As China does not support Google reCAPTCHA, LoginRadius offers QQ Tencent Captcha. It is an additional security layer that can be applied as a lockout method for brute force attacks.Multilingual Support: LoginRadius supports simplified and traditional Chinese. Businesses can configure language settings too.The LoginRadius China CIAM makes it easier for global and native companies to offer a hassle-free digital experience for the citizens of China.To stay up to date with LoginRadius Identity product releases, please visit our product update page About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to manage customer identities securely, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU's GDPR and California's CCPA.For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.



