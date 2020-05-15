Supreme Court of Nevada launches Distance Learning Website

2/19/2014 10:55:00 AM The Nevada Supreme Court is proud to announce the launch of the new distance learning website as a part of the on-going development to the Court’s Distance Education Program. Under the direction of the Judicial Education Unit, the distance education program offers training for Nevada’s state trial courts through online webinars, videoconferencing, videos, courses, and written correspondence. For more information visit Distance Education Program.

