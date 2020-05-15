Blue Ribbon for Kids Commission to Release Final Recommendation

3/25/2015 2:34:53 PM

Supreme Court Justice Nancy Saitta will chair the Blue Ribbon for Kids Commission made up of community leaders reviewing child welfare in southern Nevada. The Commission will release its final recommendation report to the public, which is invited to attend.

What: The Supreme Court’s Blue Ribbon for Kids Commission will release its final recommendation.

When: March 27, 2015, 1 p.m.

Where: Regional Justice Center, 17th Floor, 200 Lewis Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Details: The report will outline important recommendations for system change, which will incorporate nationally recognized best practices and suggestions from system stakeholders and the public.

A copy of the final report is expected to be added to the Commission website prior to the meeting.